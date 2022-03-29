10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $1100.00 $35.8K 11.5K 46.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $3400.00 $25.5K 2.1K 7.6K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $37.1K 154.9K 6.3K GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $200.00 $153.5K 1.5K 2.8K PLNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $215.4K 958 1.6K RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $380.00 $25.6K 58 1.0K AEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $226.2K 812 870 MAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.00 $170.1K 1.5K 740 GRWG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $10.00 $27.8K 498 575 BLMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $67.8K 30 544

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $2110.0 per contract. There were 11507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $2834.0 per contract. There were 2181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 495 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 154979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.5K, with a price of $1535.0 per contract. There were 1559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLNT PLNT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1134 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.4K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 297 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 870 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $226.2K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAT MAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 297 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 740 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRWG GRWG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLMN BLMN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 540 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.