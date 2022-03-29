10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $175.00 $29.1K 12.4K 76.0K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $285.00 $103.3K 4.1K 28.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $445.00 $36.0K 59 3.5K FRSH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $30.9K 714 1.9K DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $99.00 $167.0K 45 1.0K CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $222.50 $75.2K 176 788 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $160.00 $27.4K 547 731 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $106.00 $36.1K 155 596 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $28.5K 10.3K 590 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $31.3K 571 388

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 12460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 4173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 815 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FRSH FRSH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 262 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.0K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 583 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 10376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET NET, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

