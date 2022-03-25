10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $1000.00 $37.8K 6.6K 66.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $3300.00 $31.0K 2.4K 22.6K ASO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $38.00 $131.0K 3.7K 1.0K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $25.5K 10.6K 951 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $43.6K 4.4K 523 IRBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $116.6K 829 445 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $111.00 $154.2K 22 421 APTV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $231.0K 167 300 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $28.0K 530 251 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $28.5K 1.0K 234

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 6678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 2406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO ASO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.0K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 3710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 10631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 4479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IRBT IRBT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.6K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.2K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APTV APTV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $231.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

