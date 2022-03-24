10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $1000.00 $33.1K 5.7K 42.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $3300.00 $26.0K 2.3K 12.9K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $26.9K 22.7K 1.5K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $16.00 $47.0K 5.8K 1.5K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $54.0K 3.7K 1.2K CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $145.00 $314.7K 1.8K 1.1K M PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $26.00 $27.7K 4.0K 880 BROS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $75.00 $485.0K 9 250 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $335.00 $32.2K 241 131 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $62.8K 5.1K 117

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 5772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 2365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $691.0 per contract. There were 22733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 5845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.7K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 1831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 4074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS BROS, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $485.0K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 666 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 5184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

