10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $1050.00 $25.7K 10.2K 98.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $120.00 $59.9K 13.9K 41.1K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $3300.00 $30.6K 2.2K 6.8K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $45.2K 4.3K 3.8K CENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.50 $980.0K 1.0K 3.0K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $50.00 $39.0K 289 2.8K M PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $26.00 $30.4K 3.1K 1.2K PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $93.0K 120 613 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $195.00 $32.5K 1.7K 422 FOXF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $31.1K 33 158

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 10273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 13913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $3065.0 per contract. There were 2271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 4337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CENN CENN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $980.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 1005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 3153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 407 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOXF FOXF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

