10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $1000.00 $69.4K 20.1K 69.0K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $120.00 $35.6K 2.2K 11.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $3300.00 $211.4K 2.5K 9.8K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $27.00 $35.7K 379 5.9K CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $192.9K 7.7K 5.4K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $512.0K 11.4K 4.0K CROX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $49.3K 4.0K 2.6K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $48.1K 573 655 NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $20.00 $40.2K 1.2K 313 BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $31.0K 2.2K 296

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $579.0 per contract. There were 20196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 2240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.4K, with a price of $4245.0 per contract. There were 2535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.9K, with a price of $393.0 per contract. There were 7760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 668 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $512.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 11485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX CROX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 4084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.