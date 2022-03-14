10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $28.7K 44.7K 76.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $100.9K 12.8K 7.6K MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $2.1 million 19.6K 3.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $42.50 $41.8K 1.9K 2.6K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $29.3K 8.3K 2.3K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $50.0K 974 1.7K DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $35.0K 2.0K 1.3K CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $57.50 $26.0K 26.6K 1.2K DQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $461.8K 111 1.1K QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $35.9K 2.1K 968

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 44710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 370 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.9K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 12822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2750 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 19615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 8373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 2020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 26687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DQ DQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1189 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $461.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 2175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.