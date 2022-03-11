10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $800.00 $28.5K 9.5K 63.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $16.50 $26.0K 387 14.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $2950.00 $46.7K 462 4.2K MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $8.00 $187.7K 257 2.0K MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $230.00 $25.1K 249 709 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $33.4K 48 400 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $106.5K 415 374 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $222.9K 927 300 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $21.00 $38.7K 0 200 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $38.2K 2.9K 167

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 9567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2950.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $1562.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLCO MLCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1978 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 392 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 80 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 34 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.9K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 315 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 2913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.