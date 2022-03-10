10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $157.50 $29.5K 7.4K 41.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $35.1K 5.0K 3.8K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $39.5K 43.3K 1.5K DBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $25.0K 5.6K 575 SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $28.5K 9.0K 540 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $280.00 $112.1K 3.6K 532 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $43.2K 4.2K 511 CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $572.1K 166 447 APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $54.6K 407 270 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $146.5K 81 264

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 7434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 5045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 680 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 43350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBD DBD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 5617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR SABR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 316 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 362 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 9085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.1K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 3648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 4261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 447 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $572.1K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 182 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.5K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.