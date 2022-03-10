10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $800.00 $34.5K 9.6K 43.5K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $30.00 $37.7K 7.5K 7.1K EBAY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/11/22 $52.00 $26.2K 3.7K 5.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $194.9K 2.2K 5.5K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $67.2K 1.8K 3.4K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $113.3K 355 1.6K DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $17.50 $38.2K 1.3K 1.1K PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $100.3K 8.6K 1.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $2800.00 $34.6K 864 645 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $85.0K 152 398

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 9655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2221 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 7509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 730 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 3767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 443 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.9K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.3K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 316 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.3K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 8647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $8689.0 per contract. There were 864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.