10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $850.00 $34.3K 1.9K 16.0K HOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $40.00 $120.0K 582 4.2K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $42.50 $68.3K 632 2.3K CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $49.00 $90.0K 55 1.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $123.0K 34.1K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $74.4K 4.8K 1.0K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $2760.00 $95.5K 173 882 AXL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.00 $41.6K 260 794 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $76.00 $41.6K 75 752 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $26.00 $134.5K 1.8K 290

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1719.0 per contract. There were 1982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG HOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 362 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 34103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 4881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $2760.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $3820.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXL AXL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 694 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.5K, with a price of $961.0 per contract. There were 1811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

