10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Get the inside access traders just like you are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/04/22
|$840.00
|$26.4K
|1.5K
|24.2K
|BABA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$100.00
|$888.7K
|7.3K
|2.1K
|TGT
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/20/22
|$210.00
|$46.7K
|918
|1.9K
|CWH
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$31.00
|$30.8K
|150
|1.5K
|F
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$20.00
|$33.7K
|16.9K
|1.3K
|CVNA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/11/22
|$100.00
|$26.8K
|91
|1.1K
|JWN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$25.00
|$108.6K
|1.4K
|1.0K
|COUR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$17.50
|$67.9K
|239
|356
|WYNN
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$80.00
|$36.0K
|4.1K
|318
|LEN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$75.00
|$36.7K
|93
|223
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 1523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24253 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $888.7K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 7312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2146 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1988 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CWH CWH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 41 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 16907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1004 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 1447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For COUR COUR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 4128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LEN LEN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For a limited time only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for a massive 40% OFF. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds each month you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.