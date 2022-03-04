10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $840.00 $26.4K 1.5K 24.2K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $888.7K 7.3K 2.1K TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $46.7K 918 1.9K CWH PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $31.00 $30.8K 150 1.5K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $33.7K 16.9K 1.3K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $100.00 $26.8K 91 1.1K JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $108.6K 1.4K 1.0K COUR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $67.9K 239 356 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $36.0K 4.1K 318 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $36.7K 93 223

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 1523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $888.7K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 7312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CWH CWH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 41 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 16907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1004 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 1447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COUR COUR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 4128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN LEN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

