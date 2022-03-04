10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $165.00 $44.6K 17.3K 29.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $27.5K 7.1K 2.2K IT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $88.0K 4.1K 2.0K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $105.00 $25.9K 982 1.5K ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $590.00 $41.5K 0 805 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $25.0K 12.5K 755 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $240.00 $47.0K 3.3K 505 FSLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $152.0K 634 379 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $32.1K 250 360 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $43.3K 12 343

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 17399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 7132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IT IT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 4100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASML ASML, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 41 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $4150.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 12575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM TEAM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 3350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY FSLY, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.0K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 686 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $1355.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.