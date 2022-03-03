10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $850.00 $25.0K 5.3K 47.5K RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $50.00 $26.1K 4.6K 22.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $3100.00 $310.6K 3.1K 7.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $23.00 $52.3K 1.7K 2.4K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $57.00 $31.0K 240 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $70.00 $61.5K 39 729 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $173.2K 1.3K 462 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $317.50 $48.0K 73 98 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $62.5K 534 92 F PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $19.00 $27.6K 20.9K 84

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 5386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 4612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $3100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.6K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 3143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 985 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 1753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.2K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 1399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 20981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.