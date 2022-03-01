10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $160.00 $30.0K 1.2K 10.6K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $46.00 $85.1K 8.1K 4.5K JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $96.0K 708 1.9K RKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $13.50 $27.2K 107 1.8K UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $140.00 $269.4K 517 893 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $87.50 $73.7K 538 801 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $375.00 $299.8K 119 494 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $41.4K 3.4K 264 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $40.0K 1.1K 50 SPGI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $46.0K 1.4K 32

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AXP AXP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $332.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 8155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT RKT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 349 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.4K, with a price of $2695.0 per contract. There were 517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 689 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.7K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.8K, with a price of $5552.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 689 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 3411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPGI SPGI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 325 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 1422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.