10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $900.00 $25.9K 13.0K 59.9K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $60.00 $38.0K 3.2K 4.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $110.00 $32.0K 792 2.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $3000.00 $172.1K 870 2.5K CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $185.9K 4.6K 1.9K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.00 $50.4K 10.7K 1.1K LEA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $63.7K 0 327 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $77.50 $33.1K 1.1K 314 SIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $70.0K 171 250 POOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $430.00 $25.0K 56 135

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 13010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 3273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.1K, with a price of $3430.0 per contract. There were 870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.9K, with a price of $466.0 per contract. There were 4635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 10741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEA LEA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIG SIG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For POOL POOL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.