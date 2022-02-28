10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $900.00 $38.4K 12.8K 60.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $3150.00 $37.1K 671 2.2K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $30.5K 4.7K 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $22.50 $26.9K 288 1.2K TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $50.6K 10.4K 1.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $38.7K 21.5K 857 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $41.3K 1.8K 745 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $155.00 $31.7K 520 629 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $26.8K 167 628 M PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $42.7K 6.1K 500

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 12802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 305 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 182 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 10496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 21582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 701 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 1853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 200 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 326 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 6154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

