10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $800.00 $34.0K 7.5K 47.3K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $146.00 $25.5K 331 7.9K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $54.0K 143.1K 2.6K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $56.2K 2.6K 2.3K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $123.2K 1.2K 336 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $440.00 $180.0K 2 316 DUOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $75.00 $56.2K 72 232 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $27.8K 8.1K 85 RMBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $33.0K 19 50 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $1100.00 $371.1K 135 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1134.0 per contract. There were 7559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 143193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 48 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 2627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL DUOL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 48 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 329 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $449.0 per contract. There were 8185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RMBL RMBL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI MELI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $371.1K, with a price of $12370.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

