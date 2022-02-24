10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $750.00 $156.9K 7.5K 45.3K WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $89.00 $229.8K 4 2.0K MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $210.00 $134.9K 2.9K 1.2K DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $230.00 $113.5K 55 505 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $36.2K 1.8K 405 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $115.00 $27.8K 241 320 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $2800.00 $59.7K 116 300 RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $58.00 $37.0K 29 156 YUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $48.0K 213 150 TEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $13.00 $30.8K 853 150

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.9K, with a price of $1585.0 per contract. There were 7505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 889 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1227 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.9K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $724.0 per contract. There were 1837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $646.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $11950.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUM YUM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEN TEN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $616.0 per contract. There were 853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.