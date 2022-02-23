10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $800.00 $364.8K 1.9K 24.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $3000.00 $29.1K 2.8K 6.9K M CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $48.0K 5.0K 1.0K TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $90.0K 269 800 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $315.00 $39.7K 207 756 VIPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $115.6K 1.2K 711 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $200.3K 8.3K 602 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $139.00 $56.8K 518 597 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $72.5K 4.0K 259 DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $50.9K 6.6K 257

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $364.8K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 1911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $2898.0 per contract. There were 2848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 471 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 5067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIPS VIPS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 695 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 645 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 1278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.3K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 8398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 4041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 331 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 6669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.