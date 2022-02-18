10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $850.00 $32.5K 3.2K 12.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $17.50 $71.3K 168 4.3K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $52.6K 4.2K 2.2K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $3050.00 $68.4K 290 1.0K SIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $32.9K 38 814 PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $29.8K 7.2K 562 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $25.5K 25.9K 523 ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $177.50 $26.4K 200 318 BRLT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $12.50 $43.0K 2.0K 259 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $27.1K 838 218

Explanation

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $2953.0 per contract. There were 3200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 949 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.3K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 4229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $6840.0 per contract. There were 290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIG SIG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 7224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 25908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BRLT BRLT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 55 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 2008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $2715.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.