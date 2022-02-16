10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $900.00 $32.8K 23.6K 24.3K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $27.9K 9.6K 5.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $3100.00 $110.0K 2.9K 4.3K BBY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $75.00 $33.3K 3.4K 2.0K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $52.8K 8.8K 1.9K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $43.8K 2.6K 1.3K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $86.9K 3.1K 1.2K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $145.6K 2.3K 973 REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $10.00 $31.8K 3.2K 430 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $350.00 $36.1K 3.4K 277

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 23618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 9686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $3100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 2960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 560 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 3476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 8857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG CPNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 470 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.6K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 2307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REAL REAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 3462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

