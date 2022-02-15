10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $920.00 $33.3K 3.2K 24.9K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $3100.00 $47.6K 2.7K 6.2K MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $1.0 million 15.1K 2.5K GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $45.00 $570.0K 7.5K 1.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $29.5K 1.4K 1.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $29.0K 12.2K 1.1K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $28.1K 137.5K 737 TCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $30.00 $44.0K 8.5K 383 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $186.7K 5.8K 378 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $281.2K 13.5K 305

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 3266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $3100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $4300.0 per contract. There were 2748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 425 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $2555.0 per contract. There were 15120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 213 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $570.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 7598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 1408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 12277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 339 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 137566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM TCOM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 8519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 322 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.7K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 5894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $281.2K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 13583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.