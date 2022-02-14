10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $900.00 $25.6K 13.1K 35.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $3200.00 $51.5K 3.3K 5.7K MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $117.1K 1.7K 5.6K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $307.0K 48.6K 1.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $20.00 $27.0K 430 602 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $34.8K 3.1K 429 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $34.5K 7.9K 401 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $115.00 $33.1K 878 208 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $210.00 $26.9K 1.9K 143 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $2360.00 $32.0K 52 39

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2135.0 per contract. There were 13190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $3692.0 per contract. There were 3373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLCO MLCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2922 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 340 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1669 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.0K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 48678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $677.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 214 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 3159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 7945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $1841.0 per contract. There were 878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG BKNG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $2360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.