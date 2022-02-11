10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $890.00 $36.6K 1.0K 13.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $20.00 $46.9K 31.2K 7.1K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $125.00 $26.0K 1.0K 3.2K GM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $32.5K 1.6K 2.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $3150.00 $34.9K 1.4K 1.9K LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $60.9K 7.1K 1.8K PTON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $32.00 $700.0K 30 1.0K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $96.00 $37.2K 1.1K 925 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $61.00 $125.5K 94 503 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $41.2K 1.5K 386

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $890.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $764.0 per contract. There were 1045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 31243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 532 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 707 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $1914.0 per contract. There were 1685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $6991.0 per contract. There were 1431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 7173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 601 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.5K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.