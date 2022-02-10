10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $31.9K 884 6.4K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $130.00 $27.5K 2.0K 4.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $3200.00 $28.0K 1.1K 3.0K EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $10.00 $36.3K 10.0K 2.5K DG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $230.00 $630.0K 957 1.5K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $1.2 million 143 1.4K COUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $22.50 $46.3K 365 1.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $1000.00 $34.4K 1.4K 1.0K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $44.0K 36.8K 1.0K AXL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $9.00 $52.4K 105 766

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $638.0 per contract. There were 884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 2032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 1182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVGO EVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 455 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 10082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DG DG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 127 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 708 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COUR COUR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 1462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 36856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXL AXL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

