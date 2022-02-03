10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $105.00 $30.0K 1.2K 1.0K BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $140.00 $32.4K 186 485 CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $26.0K 10 370 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $155.00 $28.2K 1.0K 212 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $165.7K 11.0K 185 MAIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $34.4K 19 153 LMND PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $30.00 $33.0K 1.4K 133 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $122.3K 381 106 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $49.7K 9.0K 51 ALLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $53.6K 106 40

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MS MS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 432 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CME CME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $976.0 per contract. There were 1055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.7K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 11007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAIN MAIN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 153 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND LMND, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.3K, with a price of $4530.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 715 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 9086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALLY ALLY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 715 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.