10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $177.50 $70.4K 9.9K 11.3K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $180.00 $26.0K 5.9K 4.9K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $305.00 $190.0K 2.3K 3.0K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $37.50 $581.0K 1.6K 1.4K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $28.7K 5.1K 932 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $434.3K 8.7K 704 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $31.5K 225 559 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $325.00 $135.0K 26.9K 546 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $260.0K 1.7K 508 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $57.2K 717 413

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 427 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 9970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 5989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 715 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $581.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $9599.0 per contract. There were 5145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 587 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $434.3K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 8714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL BILL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 134 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 26950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

