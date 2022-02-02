10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $900.00 $38.5K 7.6K 57.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $175.00 $443.0K 3.9K 4.4K HBI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $17.50 $45.9K 135 3.0K BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $42.9K 203 1.8K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $44.5K 1.1K 1.6K ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $135.00 $27.2K 219 1.0K LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $53.2K 5.8K 1.0K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $22.00 $32.0K 360 979 PHM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $148.4K 4.8K 824 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $23.00 $131.9K 1.0K 707

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $1926.0 per contract. There were 7623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 856 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $443.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 3994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HBI HBI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 1533 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 352 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 888 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHM PHM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 352 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 824 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.4K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 4817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M M, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.9K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.