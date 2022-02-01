10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $950.00 $44.4K 6.9K 36.9K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $21.00 $33.0K 19.5K 11.2K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $30.50 $36.2K 1.1K 3.7K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $120.00 $29.7K 1.5K 2.5K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $68.3K 8.3K 1.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $59.4K 11.8K 1.4K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $2950.00 $27.8K 448 1.3K RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $60.00 $28.9K 1.5K 1.0K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $34.0K 8.7K 931 SBH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $17.50 $28.1K 3.0K 712

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 6957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 688 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 19510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 8321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 11846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $5561.0 per contract. There were 448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $578.0 per contract. There were 1568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 8703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBH SBH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

