10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $900.00 $43.3K 3.3K 15.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $148.1K 1.4K 7.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $3000.00 $59.6K 2.3K 6.2K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $165.00 $53.0K 174 1.7K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $58.00 $283.9K 5.0K 1.6K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $159.5K 3.3K 1.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $54.3K 122.9K 844 GRWG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $7.00 $48.2K 85 728 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $235.00 $29.5K 31 343 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $32.0K 14.5K 317

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $2168.0 per contract. There were 3380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.1K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 1403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $5965.0 per contract. There were 2322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 331 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 931 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $283.9K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 715 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.5K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 3338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 354 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 122988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRWG GRWG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 14529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

