10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $167.50 $33.0K 10.3K 50.1K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $220.00 $27.8K 4.5K 15.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $302.50 $59.1K 6.0K 12.0K APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $1.7 million 12.5K 8.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $64.5K 16.6K 3.8K AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $136.5K 5.1K 1.3K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $220.00 $28.6K 6.5K 845 STM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $33.2K 450 520 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $50.00 $91.5K 439 452 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $171.0K 6.1K 337

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 473 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 10345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 4535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $302.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 6026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $2140.0 per contract. There were 12502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 16677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.5K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 5174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 6592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STM STM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 721 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $916.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 76 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

