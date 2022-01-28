10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
[ALERT] Matt Maley has been taking advantage of the current markt to get massive gains. He teaches his winning strategy today at 5 pm ET. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/28/22
|$167.50
|$33.0K
|10.3K
|50.1K
|NVDA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/28/22
|$220.00
|$27.8K
|4.5K
|15.9K
|MSFT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/28/22
|$302.50
|$59.1K
|6.0K
|12.0K
|APP
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$80.00
|$1.7 million
|12.5K
|8.8K
|CSCO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$65.00
|$64.5K
|16.6K
|3.8K
|AMAT
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$130.00
|$136.5K
|5.1K
|1.3K
|V
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$220.00
|$28.6K
|6.5K
|845
|STM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$55.00
|$33.2K
|450
|520
|AFRM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/04/22
|$50.00
|$91.5K
|439
|452
|TSM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$110.00
|$171.0K
|6.1K
|337
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 473 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 10345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50173 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 4535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15922 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $302.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 6026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12043 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APP APP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $2140.0 per contract. There were 12502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8875 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 16677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3894 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.5K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 5174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 6592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding STM STM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 721 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $916.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 76 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.