10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $1050.00 $29.4K 15.5K 44.8K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $44.8K 26.2K 1.2K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $206.0K 12.3K 1.0K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $59.2K 11.6K 887 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $3130.00 $27.6K 85 678 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $57.50 $27.1K 2.1K 531 WSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $127.3K 471 371 LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $43.2K 7.3K 302 TXRH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $100.00 $25.5K 510 301 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $75.00 $91.6K 1 268

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 15569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 26291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 729 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.0K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 12397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 11612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $3130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 2122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM (NYSE:WSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.3K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 7341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXRH (NASDAQ:TXRH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 57 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

