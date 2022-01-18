10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $106.9K 146.6K 77.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $29.7K 65.2K 11.7K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $30.0K 26.6K 3.5K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $310.00 $59.0K 2.6K 2.6K ADI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $141.0K 644 2.1K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $175.00 $63.1K 6.0K 1.1K HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $10.00 $40.1K 1.1K 1.0K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $34.4K 2.8K 697 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $71.9K 622 205 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $550.00 $47.1K 78 204

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 484 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.9K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 146641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 449 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 65269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 26612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 2672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.0K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 639 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 6065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 2886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 367 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $414.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

