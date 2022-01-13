10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $1100.00 $26.9K 9.7K 54.6K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $23.00 $130.6K 10.0K 28.8K F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $25.00 $106.8K 25.1K 9.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $3250.00 $35.8K 2.0K 6.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $27.0K 12.3K 3.3K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $18.00 $67.2K 1.3K 451 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $35.5K 310 286 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $62.1K 660 248 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $25.7K 1.2K 189 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $25.3K 1.2K 103

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $364.0 per contract. There were 9727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1866 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.6K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 10077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 590 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 25127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $3250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $1792.0 per contract. There were 2097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 12344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 736 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.