10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $1100.00 $31.0K 7.2K 74.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $30.00 $38.6K 4.1K 21.1K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $133.00 $28.1K 325 3.4K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $69.5K 2.2K 2.3K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $59.5K 5.1K 2.2K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $65.00 $36.7K 2.4K 1.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $26.1K 178.6K 1.1K VRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $12.50 $25.0K 129 594 BBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $97.5K 3.2K 564 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $227.50 $127.6K 441 507

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 7220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 930 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 4181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 2205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 448 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 5126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $367.0 per contract. There were 2467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 178611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRM (NASDAQ:VRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 167 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY (NYSE:BBY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 3291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 427 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.6K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.