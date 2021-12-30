10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $1100.00 $32.5K 21.9K 68.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $130.00 $27.3K 2.1K 4.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $98.0K 13.0K 2.2K MGM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $42.00 $64.3K 2.8K 1.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $31.3K 15.8K 1.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $3600.00 $28.4K 6.2K 883 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $329.4K 8.3K 453 DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $40.00 $120.0K 51.9K 230 CTRN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $349.2K 0 156 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $2400.00 $137.9K 309 148

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 21922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 2179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $491.0 per contract. There were 13061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1109 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 2849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 15807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 6237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.4K, with a price of $2370.0 per contract. There were 8383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 51990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTRN (NASDAQ:CTRN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 141 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $349.2K, with a price of $2240.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.9K, with a price of $6570.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

