10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $1100.00 $46.0K 20.1K 68.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $3500.00 $31.4K 12.3K 28.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $121.00 $84.6K 618 4.2K RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $90.00 $65.6K 7.0K 788 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.50 $136.8K 13.9K 453 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $235.00 $25.3K 719 420 CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $135.00 $56.5K 775 318 DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $145.6K 1.9K 263 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $370.00 $44.1K 67 172 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $25.00 $39.9K 3.9K 93

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $3847.0 per contract. There were 20159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 12309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 743 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 7049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.8K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 13904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ (NYSE:DPZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.6K, with a price of $8570.0 per contract. There were 1948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 3983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

