10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $300.00 $47.9K 19.2K 141.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $180.00 $43.4K 94.4K 68.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $94.00 $30.9K 191 1.0K GDS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $30.7K 9.4K 596 INDI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $38.6K 0 185 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $173.7K 363 180 ADI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $177.50 $45.4K 79 152 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $500.00 $66.4K 232 60 ADP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $30.5K 2.6K 35 TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $190.00 $48.3K 760 30

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 857 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 19266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 368 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 94490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $309.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 9476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INDI (NASDAQ:INDI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 393 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.7K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $303.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDB (NASDAQ:MDB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $6640.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 393 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $3050.0 per contract. There were 2605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 176 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

