10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $1100.00 $26.7K 23.3K 43.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $3770.00 $38.6K 1.6K 13.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $150.00 $25.2K 421 5.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $40.7K 21.5K 1.0K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $180.00 $50.0K 173 789 LVS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $37.00 $360.5K 0 700 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $155.00 $56.2K 5.4K 512 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $25.00 $38.4K 1.2K 245 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $32.0K 3.0K 244 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $89.1K 477 227

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 23395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $3770.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 477 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 21594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 301 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $1815.0 per contract. There were 5430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 427 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 3087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

