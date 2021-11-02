 Skip to main content

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $180.00 $33.2K 1.6K 1.7K
CMPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $186.9K 6.3K 1.5K
ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $284.4K 13.7K 1.0K
JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $75.0K 3.6K 836
MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $25.5K 6.7K 621
BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $30.5K 4.5K 493
LH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $300.00 $2.2 million 361 419
VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $190.00 $76.6K 1.7K 372
TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $38.8K 20.8K 224
PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $27.4K 6.6K 45

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 1647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMPS (NASDAQ:CMPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 534 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 6352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT (NYSE:ABT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $284.4K, with a price of $1415.0 per contract. There were 13742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 3605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 6781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 4517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LH (NYSE:LH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 3581 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 289 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 444 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 178 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 20802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1097.0 per contract. There were 6665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

