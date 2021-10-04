10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $820.00 $118.1K 14.4K 50.8K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $654.9K 5.5K 9.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $55.00 $28.6K 8.1K 9.2K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $885.0K 13.7K 3.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $54.00 $41.7K 6.4K 1.9K REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $12.50 $65.1K 3.0K 1.0K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $138.4K 249 888 PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $360.2K 2.5K 838 GES PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $166.7K 32 789 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $38.0K 7.5K 647

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 14442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1679 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $654.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 771 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 8151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $885.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 13740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 6402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REAL (NASDAQ:REAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 473 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.4K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.2K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 2593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GES (NYSE:GES), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 473 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 379 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.7K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 473 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 7522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.