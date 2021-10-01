10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/01/21 $780.00 $28.0K 7.4K 47.0K LAUR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $17.50 $51.1K 1.0K 22.2K AEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $27.00 $29.9K 3.3K 7.6K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $3300.00 $936.7K 4.9K 4.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $29.5K 30.0K 3.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $32.50 $85.8K 6.3K 3.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $83.7K 20.5K 2.7K ASO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $108.1K 21.8K 2.6K LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $27.00 $75.0K 3.5K 421 KMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $135.00 $254.5K 1.2K 413

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LAUR (NASDAQ:LAUR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 599 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $936.7K, with a price of $3230.0 per contract. There were 4997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 599 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 30085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2961 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.8K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 6374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $334.0 per contract. There were 20556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASO (NASDAQ:ASO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2162 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 21867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 3575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX (NYSE:KMX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $254.5K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 1224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.