10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/24/21 $760.00 $74.4K 18.2K 50.5K LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $25.00 $34.0K 13.2K 16.7K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $500.0K 11.3K 5.0K MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $46.00 $111.4K 650 4.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $58.00 $27.6K 7.6K 3.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $3470.00 $33.2K 1.4K 3.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $52.50 $96.7K 8.3K 2.6K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $28.00 $31.1K 1.5K 1.6K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $14.00 $26.8K 13.7K 1.3K EDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $38.7K 6.5K 1.2K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 451 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 18210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 13296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 267 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $500.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 11318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 343 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.4K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 314 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 7680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $3470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 312 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 8321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 530 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 1511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 13755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 484 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 6586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.