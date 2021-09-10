10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $155.00 $30.8K 106.5K 132.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $63.2K 37.2K 12.9K REKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $58.4K 1.7K 2.6K V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $227.50 $47.6K 992 1.2K XRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $23.00 $32.1K 10.2K 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $28.8K 20.7K 940 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $57.50 $40.3K 1.8K 834 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $330.00 $34.9K 203 742 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $115.00 $35.5K 1.2K 452 TDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $52.50 $74.1K 1.6K 446

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 106563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 287 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 37214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REKR (NASDAQ:REKR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1948 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XRX (NYSE:XRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1074 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 10240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 86 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 20790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 1267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDC (NYSE:TDC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.