10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $720.00 $63.9K 15.6K 33.3K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/27/21 $75.00 $158.1K 1.8K 5.2K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $48.6K 14.1K 4.0K PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $77.00 $40.9K 1.5K 3.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $60.00 $101.6K 43.3K 3.2K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $13.50 $56.7K 9.6K 2.8K JMIA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $20.00 $47.2K 2.6K 2.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $198.0K 12.9K 1.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $182.50 $26.5K 757 1.9K LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $20.00 $35.8K 2.0K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 15694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 1363 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.1K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 1831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 14181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.6K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 43338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1719 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 9661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 12938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 598 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.