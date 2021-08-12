10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $720.00 $107.4K 16.2K 65.4K M CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $23.00 $250.9K 37.2K 17.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $52.50 $29.2K 11.1K 5.6K EBAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $68.00 $47.8K 987 2.9K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $170.00 $172.1K 7.2K 1.9K MCW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $20.00 $164.8K 86 1.5K NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $40.00 $545.0K 18.3K 1.1K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $75.00 $128.0K 29.2K 982 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $230.00 $123.3K 2.1K 453 WHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $672.0K 153 400

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.4K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 16277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 16728 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 37249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 11153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 469 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 865 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.1K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 7220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCW (NYSE:MCW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1499 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $545.0K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 18310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 677 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 29259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DG (NYSE:DG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.3K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 2136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WHR (NYSE:WHR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $672.0K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.