10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/06/21 $705.00 $58.0K 3.4K 28.0K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $155.00 $275.0K 120 6.3K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $24.00 $33.7K 4.3K 5.2K TAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $30.0K 27.3K 4.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $23.00 $175.0K 938 3.8K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $44.00 $63.9K 1.6K 3.7K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $82.4K 1.3K 3.0K NEGG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/13/21 $19.00 $52.0K 106 1.1K EBAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $67.50 $131.2K 859 1.0K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $30.8K 21.5K 1.0K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $705.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 3463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 611 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 4353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 27328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 344 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 1667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1351 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 1387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NEGG (NASDAQ:NEGG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.2K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 628 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 21586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.