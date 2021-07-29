8 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $146.00 $40.5K 31.9K 55.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/30/21 $102.00 $54.2K 2.0K 47.2K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $150.00 $35.2K 9.2K 20.5K MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $410.00 $1.4 million 56 6.4K ERIC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $50.0K 10.7K 652 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $136.00 $28.1K 1.0K 547 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $66.0K 33.2K 302 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $151.9K 3.8K 269

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 555 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 31937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 2055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 9231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 966 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIC (NASDAQ:ERIC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 540 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 10732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 1005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 176 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 33275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.9K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 3862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.