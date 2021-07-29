10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $660.00 $34.4K 4.4K 22.1K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $15.00 $29.7K 4.4K 6.0K NIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $43.00 $31.3K 2.5K 5.7K UXIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $5.00 $25.0K 5.5K 5.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $195.00 $137.0K 6.2K 5.3K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $47.00 $30.8K 4.4K 3.0K BLMN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $25.00 $350.0K 8.9K 2.1K MGM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $39.50 $30.0K 4.3K 1.9K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $59.2K 35.5K 1.9K LB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $95.00 $42.1K 4.5K 1.7K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 4470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1350 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 4421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 2524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UXIN (NASDAQ:UXIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 5544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 6294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 453 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 4404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLMN (NASDAQ:BLMN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $350.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 8960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 4379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 883 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 35561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LB (NYSE:LB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 50 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 312 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.